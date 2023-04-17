Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Shares Have Loss -91.32% Over The Past Month

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) has seen 25.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.90M, closed the recent trade at $0.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -28.47% during that session. The PEAR stock price is -13380.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.74 and -20.0% below the 52-week low of $0.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) trade information

Sporting -28.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the PEAR stock price touched $0.05 or saw a rise of 67.74%. Year-to-date, Pear Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -95.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -53.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) have changed -91.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1900.0% from the levels at last check today.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.85% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 242.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.29 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.32 million and $2.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 225.00% for the current quarter and 88.10% for the next.

PEAR Dividends

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.54% with a share float percentage of 71.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pear Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 26.8 million shares worth more than $31.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 18.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 16.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.76 million and represent 11.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 2.48 million shares of worth $5.07 million while later fund manager owns 1.3 million shares of worth $1.54 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.