Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) investors to reap big returns again

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has a beta value of 3.86 and has seen 4.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $192.75M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -5.97% during that session. The OCGN stock price is -288.75% off its 52-week high price of $3.11 and 6.25% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.26 million shares.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Sporting -5.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the OCGN stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 8.25%. Year-to-date, Ocugen Inc. shares have moved -38.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have changed -13.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.42.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ocugen Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.42%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.20% and -22.20% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 63.60% over the past 5 years.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.12% with a share float percentage of 41.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocugen Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 30.12 million shares worth more than $39.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 13.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.58 million and represent 6.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 10.81% shares in the company for having 23.66 million shares of worth $30.75 million while later fund manager owns 6.5 million shares of worth $11.58 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.