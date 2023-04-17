Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $228.29M, closed the last trade at $6.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -2.37% during that session. The OCEA stock price is -303.03% off its 52-week high price of $26.60 and 53.64% above the 52-week low of $3.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Sporting -2.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the OCEA stock price touched $6.60 or saw a rise of 10.93%. Year-to-date, Ocean Biomedical Inc. shares have moved -36.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) have changed 0.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -51.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -51.52% from current levels.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.92% over the past 6 months.

OCEA Dividends

Ocean Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.12% with a share float percentage of 216.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocean Biomedical Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company.