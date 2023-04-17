Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 17.66%

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.31M, closed the recent trade at $1.29 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 17.66% during that session. The MRKR stock price is -411.63% off its 52-week high price of $6.60 and 48.06% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 66.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.8.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

Sporting 17.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the MRKR stock price touched $1.29 or saw a rise of 10.42%. Year-to-date, Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -51.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have changed -35.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 9010.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3000.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3000.78% from the levels at last check today.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.03%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 27.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.00% over the past 5 years.

MRKR Dividends

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 11 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.65% with a share float percentage of 25.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marker Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 1.07 million shares worth more than $2.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, NEA Management Company, LLC held 12.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aisling Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 0.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.84 million and represent 3.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 86982.0 shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 75950.0 shares of worth $0.28 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.