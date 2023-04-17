KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.29M, closed the recent trade at $3.08 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 18.10% during that session. The KWE stock price is -998.38% off its 52-week high price of $33.83 and 32.47% above the 52-week low of $2.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16280.000000000002 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) trade information

Sporting 18.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the KWE stock price touched $3.08 or saw a rise of 9.14%. Year-to-date, KWESST Micro Systems Inc. shares have moved 19.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) have changed 37.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 50870.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.9% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.49 while the price target rests at a high of $5.49. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -78.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -78.25% from the levels at last check today.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KWESST Micro Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.18%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 42.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 90.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

KWE Dividends

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.49% with a share float percentage of 23.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KWESST Micro Systems Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $1.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 9.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.38 million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.