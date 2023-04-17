Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Shares Are Down -74.41% So Far This Year

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.02M, closed the recent trade at $6.52 per share which meant it gained $1.85 on the day or 39.63% during that session. The KRBP stock price is -295.71% off its 52-week high price of $25.80 and 60.28% above the 52-week low of $2.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 142.81K shares.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Sporting 39.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the KRBP stock price touched $6.52 or saw a rise of 1.21%. Year-to-date, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares have moved 20.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 103.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) have changed 54.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 60230.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -32.23% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.00% for the industry.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 10 and April 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.94% with a share float percentage of 11.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kiromic BioPharma Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 18331.0 shares worth more than $99372.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc, with the holding of over 3567.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19336.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.