IonQ Inc. (IONQ): What Makes The Stock Good?

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) has seen 3.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.37B, closed the last trade at $6.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.61% during that session. The IONQ stock price is -69.9% off its 52-week high price of $11.40 and 54.69% above the 52-week low of $3.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Sporting -1.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the IONQ stock price touched $6.71 or saw a rise of 8.71%. Year-to-date, IonQ Inc. shares have moved 94.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) have changed 40.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -78.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.23% from current levels.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 32.87% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 66.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.79 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.95 million and $2.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 94.10% for the current quarter and 64.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 68.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.90% with a share float percentage of 49.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IonQ Inc. having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.12 million shares worth more than $52.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 14.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.42 million and represent 7.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 4.17 million shares of worth $21.12 million while later fund manager owns 3.54 million shares of worth $17.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.