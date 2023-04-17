Investors In QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Will Start Making Money Again

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.44B, closed the recent trade at $8.13 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 3.57% during that session. The QS stock price is -124.6% off its 52-week high price of $18.26 and 37.15% above the 52-week low of $5.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.86 million shares.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Sporting 3.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the QS stock price touched $8.13 or saw a fall of -0.49%. Year-to-date, QuantumScape Corporation shares have moved 43.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) have changed 10.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 54.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.88.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that QuantumScape Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.26%, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -736.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.88%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on April 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.73% with a share float percentage of 53.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QuantumScape Corporation having a total of 432 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.59 million shares worth more than $173.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 14.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $118.81 million and represent 4.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 6.75 million shares of worth $54.21 million while later fund manager owns 5.77 million shares of worth $46.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.62% of company’s outstanding stock.