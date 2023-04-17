Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.03

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.91M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -13.21% during that session. The TIVC stock price is -1950.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.87 and 7.14% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Sporting -13.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the TIVC stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 22.22%. Year-to-date, Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares have moved -77.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) have changed -23.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -90.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.27%, compared to 9.00% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $520k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.32% with a share float percentage of 8.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tivic Health Systems Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 25900.0 shares worth more than $16573.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., with the holding of over 14600.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9342.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.