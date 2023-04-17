How Will Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.90M, closed the recent trade at $0.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.05% during that session. The CMND stock price is -2486.21% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 36.21% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 758.08K shares.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

Sporting -4.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the CMND stock price touched $0.58 or saw a rise of 13.34%. Year-to-date, Clearmind Medicine Inc. shares have moved -81.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) have changed -82.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 72110.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -92.99% over the past 6 months.

CMND Dividends

Clearmind Medicine Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.08% with a share float percentage of 3.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clearmind Medicine Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 44351.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Walleye Capital LLC held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 1858.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5871.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.