How Is Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) has seen 3.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.11M, closed the recent trade at $4.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -5.45% during that session. The PTPI stock price is -563.59% off its 52-week high price of $28.80 and 78.8% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Sporting -5.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the PTPI stock price touched $4.34 or saw a rise of 49.06%. Year-to-date, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 86.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 350.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) have changed 221.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 44040.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 4.79.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.95% over the past 6 months.

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.38% with a share float percentage of 4.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19791.0 shares worth more than $46113.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16507.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38461.0 and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 49607.0 shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 19791.0 shares of worth $0.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.96% of company’s outstanding stock.