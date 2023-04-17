GameStop Corp. (GME) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has a beta value of -0.24 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.87B, closed the recent trade at $22.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The GME stock price is -113.95% off its 52-week high price of $47.99 and 31.3% above the 52-week low of $15.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GameStop Corp. (GME) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Sporting -0.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the GME stock price touched $22.43 or saw a rise of 3.65%. Year-to-date, GameStop Corp. shares have moved 21.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have changed 33.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 56.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.25, which means that the shares’ value could drop -69.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 10.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 71.02% from the levels at last check today.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GameStop Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to -7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.90% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.36 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.15 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.38 billion and $1.14 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.50% for the current quarter and 1.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.70% over the past 5 years.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 30 and June 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.11% with a share float percentage of 33.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GameStop Corp. having a total of 343 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.66 million shares worth more than $455.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $405.7 million and represent 7.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 7.8 million shares of worth $144.04 million while later fund manager owns 7.75 million shares of worth $194.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.