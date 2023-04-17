FREYR Battery (FREY) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17B, closed the recent trade at $8.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -2.48% during that session. The FREY stock price is -110.17% off its 52-week high price of $16.94 and 20.35% above the 52-week low of $6.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FREYR Battery (FREY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Sporting -2.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the FREY stock price touched $8.06 or saw a rise of 8.41%. Year-to-date, FREYR Battery shares have moved -7.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) have changed 10.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -148.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -48.88% from the levels at last check today.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FREYR Battery shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.45%, compared to -3.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.70% and -925.00% for the next quarter.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.08 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is expected to release its next earnings report on February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.54% with a share float percentage of 60.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FREYR Battery having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kim, LLC with over 11.5 million shares worth more than $99.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Kim, LLC held 8.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd, with the holding of over 8.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.82 million and represent 5.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 1.23 million shares of worth $10.65 million while later fund manager owns 1.22 million shares of worth $10.57 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.