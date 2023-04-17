FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Is A Buy According To Analysts

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) has seen 6.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $299.59M, closed the last trade at $2.70 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 20.54% during that session. The NOTE stock price is -355.56% off its 52-week high price of $12.30 and 51.48% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Sporting 20.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the NOTE stock price touched $2.70 or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. shares have moved -57.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) have changed 73.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -233.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.19% from current levels.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FiscalNote Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.32%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.37 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $26.07 million and $27.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.30% for the current quarter and 22.40% for the next.

NOTE Dividends

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.71% with a share float percentage of 43.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FiscalNote Holdings Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Maso Capital Partners Ltd. with over 28.91 million shares worth more than $183.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Maso Capital Partners Ltd. held 23.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stonehill Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 7.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.77 million and represent 6.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $2.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $2.15 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.