Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Gain 17.72%, Marking Win By Bears

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $181.30M, closed the recent trade at $5.05 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 17.72% during that session. The DFLI stock price is -469.31% off its 52-week high price of $28.75 and 49.7% above the 52-week low of $2.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 176.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) trade information

Sporting 17.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the DFLI stock price touched $5.05 or saw a rise of 13.23%. Year-to-date, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. shares have moved -57.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 55.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) have changed 83.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -117.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -78.22% from the levels at last check today.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.46%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.35 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

DFLI Dividends

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 78.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.88% with a share float percentage of 27.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Beach Point Capital Management LP with over 0.27 million shares worth more than $1.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Beach Point Capital Management LP held 0.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.52 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.