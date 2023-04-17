CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) has seen 36.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.27M, closed the last trade at $13.85 per share which meant it gained $6.72 on the day or 94.25% during that session. The CXAI stock price is 2.74% off its 52-week high price of $13.47 and 91.26% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.57 million shares.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Sporting 94.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the CXAI stock price touched $13.85 or saw a rise of 34.05%. Year-to-date, CXApp Inc. shares have moved 37.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 823.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) have changed 237.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 26590.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 38.22% over the past 6 months.

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.40% with a share float percentage of 14.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CXApp Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LP with over 38180.0 shares worth more than $0.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, HRT Financial LP held 0.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 28603.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.4 million and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.