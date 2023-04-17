Could Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $426.10M, closed the recent trade at $4.30 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 5.13% during that session. The DNMR stock price is -37.67% off its 52-week high price of $5.92 and 63.49% above the 52-week low of $1.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Sporting 5.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the DNMR stock price touched $4.30 or saw a rise of 3.37%. Year-to-date, Danimer Scientific Inc. shares have moved 140.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) have changed 94.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.66% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -62.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.98% from the levels at last check today.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Danimer Scientific Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 63.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.53%, compared to 5.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.80% and 6.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.39 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $14.74 million and $12.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.40% for the current quarter and 53.10% for the next.

DNMR Dividends

Danimer Scientific Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.10% with a share float percentage of 46.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Danimer Scientific Inc. having a total of 232 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.97 million shares worth more than $10.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.81 million and represent 4.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 2.92 million shares of worth $8.61 million while later fund manager owns 2.05 million shares of worth $3.66 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.