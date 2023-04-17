Comerica Incorporated (CMA): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 2.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.85B, closed the last trade at $43.30 per share which meant it lost -$1.18 on the day or -2.65% during that session. The CMA stock price is -108.64% off its 52-week high price of $90.34 and 32.63% above the 52-week low of $29.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.29.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) trade information

Sporting -2.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the CMA stock price touched $43.30 or saw a rise of 5.06%. Year-to-date, Comerica Incorporated shares have moved -35.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have changed -3.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $44.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -107.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.62% from current levels.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Comerica Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.42%, compared to 4.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.20% and 16.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.30%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $968.23 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $978.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $700 million and $829 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.30% for the current quarter and 18.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 1.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.70%.

CMA Dividends

Comerica Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report on April 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.84 at a share yield of 6.56%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.40% with a share float percentage of 85.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comerica Incorporated having a total of 774 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.06 million shares worth more than $1.14 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $813.43 million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 3.88 million shares of worth $276.11 million while later fund manager owns 3.32 million shares of worth $236.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.