Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has seen 12.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.96B, closed the last trade at $69.91 per share which meant it gained $0.96 on the day or 1.39% during that session. The COIN stock price is -121.66% off its 52-week high price of $154.96 and 54.87% above the 52-week low of $31.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Sporting 1.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the COIN stock price touched $69.91 or saw a rise of 3.72%. Year-to-date, Coinbase Global Inc. shares have moved 97.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have changed 8.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $71.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $200.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -186.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 57.09% from current levels.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coinbase Global Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.68%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and 93.80% for the next quarter.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $220k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $180k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $434.61k and $333.29k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -49.40% for the current quarter and -46.00% for the next.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.74% with a share float percentage of 54.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coinbase Global Inc. having a total of 812 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.18 million shares worth more than $466.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C., with the holding of over 10.86 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $700.64 million and represent 5.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.23% shares in the company for having 5.78 million shares of worth $204.7 million while later fund manager owns 4.21 million shares of worth $271.76 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.