ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Shares Gain $0.31 After Investor Confidence Raised

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 4.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.00B, closed the recent trade at $9.03 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 3.61% during that session. The CHPT stock price is -120.6% off its 52-week high price of $19.92 and 10.63% above the 52-week low of $8.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Sporting 3.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the CHPT stock price touched $9.03 or saw a rise of 6.13%. Year-to-date, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares have moved -5.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have changed -3.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -187.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.74% from the levels at last check today.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.00%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and 16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.70%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $128.27 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $164.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2023. Year-ago sales stood $81.63 million and $108.29 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.10% for the current quarter and 52.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.20% over the past 5 years.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 30 and June 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.47% with a share float percentage of 53.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ChargePoint Holdings Inc. having a total of 509 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Linse Capital Llc with over 24.79 million shares worth more than $236.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Linse Capital Llc held 7.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 24.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $232.2 million and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.21% shares in the company for having 7.56 million shares of worth $111.53 million while later fund manager owns 6.42 million shares of worth $94.71 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.