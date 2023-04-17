Can Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.79M, closed the recent trade at $0.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -5.16% during that session. The ANY stock price is -321.95% off its 52-week high price of $1.73 and 43.9% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sporting -5.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the ANY stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 14.58%. Year-to-date, Sphere 3D Corp. shares have moved 49.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) have changed 32.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.9% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2339.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2339.02% from the levels at last check today.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.86% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -403.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.