Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Shares Are Up 449.17% YTD

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) has a beta value of -0.09 and has seen 9.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.50M, closed the recent trade at $6.59 per share which meant it gained $3.95 on the day or 149.62% during that session. The BLBX stock price is -233.84% off its 52-week high price of $22.00 and 84.22% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 48990.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 212.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) trade information

Sporting 149.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the BLBX stock price touched $6.59 or saw a rise of 30.63%. Year-to-date, Blackboxstocks Inc. shares have moved 449.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 98.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) have changed 108.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 22960.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.08% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -82.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -82.09% from the levels at last check today.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 150.38% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 61.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.27 million and $1.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.20% for the current quarter and 7.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.20% over the past 5 years.

BLBX Dividends

Blackboxstocks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 10 and April 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.96% with a share float percentage of 1.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blackboxstocks Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 7561.0 shares worth more than $46615.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6652.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41010.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.34% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.85 million while later fund manager owns 26607.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.