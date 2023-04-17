Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Shares Are Down -59.42% So Far This Year

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) has a beta value of 3.09 and has seen 11.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $361.70M, closed the last trade at $1.25 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The BITF stock price is -172.8% off its 52-week high price of $3.41 and 69.6% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.64 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the BITF stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 7.41%. Year-to-date, Bitfarms Ltd. shares have moved 184.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) have changed 52.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -60.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -60.0% from current levels.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bitfarms Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.04%, compared to 16.30% for the industry.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.81% with a share float percentage of 18.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bitfarms Ltd. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 13.61 million shares worth more than $5.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 6.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 3.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.7 million and represent 1.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 6.67 million shares of worth $6.4 million while later fund manager owns 2.84 million shares of worth $1.25 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.