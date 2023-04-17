Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -0.61%

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) has seen 11.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.83M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant -0.61% during that session. The BRDS stock price is -1072.22% off its 52-week high price of $2.11 and 38.89% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Sporting -0.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the BRDS stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 23.4%. Year-to-date, Bird Global Inc. shares have moved -0.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) have changed 25.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.40 while the price target rests at a high of $0.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -122.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -122.22% from current levels.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.63% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.45 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $68.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $37.98 million and $76.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 67.10% for the current quarter and -10.40% for the next.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.51% with a share float percentage of 65.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bird Global Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 35.57 million shares worth more than $6.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 12.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sacks David O., with the holding of over 26.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.86 million and represent 9.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.02% shares in the company for having 17.59 million shares of worth $3.17 million while later fund manager owns 6.36 million shares of worth $2.24 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.