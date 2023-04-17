Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Nogin Inc. (NOGN) swung 31.65%

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) has seen 13.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.30M, closed the last trade at $2.87 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 31.65% during that session. The NOGN stock price is -7920.91% off its 52-week high price of $230.20 and 42.51% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 655.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nogin Inc. (NOGN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.16.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) trade information

Sporting 31.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the NOGN stock price touched $2.87 or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, Nogin Inc. shares have moved -81.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 55.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) have changed -59.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 89480.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -474.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $0.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 82.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 82.58% from current levels.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.64% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.28 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

NOGN Dividends

Nogin Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.53% with a share float percentage of 9.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nogin Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Saba Capital Management, L.P. with over 42379.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Saba Capital Management, L.P. held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SVB Financial Group, with the holding of over 21220.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60901.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.65 million while later fund manager owns 13833.0 shares of worth $39700.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.