Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $422.30M, closed the recent trade at $1.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -4.58% during that session. The BKKT stock price is -251.37% off its 52-week high price of $5.13 and 26.03% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.74 million shares.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Sporting -4.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the BKKT stock price touched $1.46 or saw a rise of 19.34%. Year-to-date, Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares have moved 22.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) have changed 22.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.11%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and -240.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.35 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $12.5 million and $13.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.80% for the current quarter and 20.40% for the next.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.41% with a share float percentage of 43.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bakkt Holdings Inc. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.56 million shares worth more than $6.61 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.03 million and represent 5.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 1.81 million shares of worth $4.12 million while later fund manager owns 1.48 million shares of worth $1.76 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.