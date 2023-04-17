Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) has seen 5.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.40M, closed the last trade at $0.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -27.56% during that session. The AUUD stock price is -242.19% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 35.94% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 763.26K shares.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Sporting -27.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the AUUD stock price touched $0.64 or saw a rise of 45.76%. Year-to-date, Auddia Inc. shares have moved -32.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) have changed -32.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 86680.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 6.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -525.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -525.0% from current levels.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -42.42% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $590k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.30% over the past 5 years.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.16% with a share float percentage of 10.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Auddia Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 1.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.36 million while later fund manager owns 71444.0 shares of worth $95020.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.