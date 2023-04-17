Analysts Are Recommending Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) As A Buy Candidate

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) has a beta value of 0.08 and has seen 33.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.20M, closed the recent trade at $1.20 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 83.19% during that session. The STSA stock price is -573.33% off its 52-week high price of $8.08 and 50.83% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 150.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

Sporting 83.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the STSA stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 18.37%. Year-to-date, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 33.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 67.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) have changed 31.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.34%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.80% and 51.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.70% over the past 5 years.

STSA Dividends

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.10% with a share float percentage of 64.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bml Capital Management, LLC with over 6.44 million shares worth more than $7.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Bml Capital Management, LLC held 19.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 5.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.1 million and represent 17.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 0.51 million shares of worth $0.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $0.59 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.