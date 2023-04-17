An In-Depth Look At Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.72M, closed the recent trade at $0.35 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 12.07% during that session. The ONCT stock price is -434.29% off its 52-week high price of $1.87 and 25.71% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 484.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) trade information

Sporting 12.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the ONCT stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 4.21%. Year-to-date, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -65.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have changed -51.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.30 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -271.43% from the levels at last check today.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.95%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -57.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $170k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $746k and $191k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -77.20% for the current quarter and -11.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.60% over the past 5 years.

ONCT Dividends

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.81% with a share float percentage of 19.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.86 million shares worth more than $0.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 1.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.4 million and represent 1.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.83% shares in the company for having 2.16 million shares of worth $0.74 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $0.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.