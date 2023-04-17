An In-Depth Look At Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 8.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $246.22M, closed the last trade at $0.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -9.05% during that session. The INO stock price is -302.35% off its 52-week high price of $3.42 and 18.82% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Sporting -9.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the INO stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 10.02%. Year-to-date, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -45.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have changed -25.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.56%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.10% and 69.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -91.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $270k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $270k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $199k and $784k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.70% for the current quarter and -65.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 19.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.50%.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.27% with a share float percentage of 50.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 31.47 million shares worth more than $49.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 12.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.32 million and represent 8.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 9.93% shares in the company for having 24.79 million shares of worth $38.67 million while later fund manager owns 7.84 million shares of worth $13.53 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.14% of company’s outstanding stock.