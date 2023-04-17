An Analysis Of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $287.29M, closed the recent trade at $1.65 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 6.77% during that session. The HYLN stock price is -184.85% off its 52-week high price of $4.70 and 7.88% above the 52-week low of $1.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Sporting 6.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the HYLN stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 13.61%. Year-to-date, Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares have moved -29.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have changed -27.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -142.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.06% from the levels at last check today.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.49%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 620.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $690k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $710k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $340k and $172k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 102.90% for the current quarter and 312.80% for the next.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.84% with a share float percentage of 46.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyliion Holdings Corp. having a total of 186 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.86 million shares worth more than $27.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.67 million and represent 5.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.07% shares in the company for having 3.72 million shares of worth $10.68 million while later fund manager owns 3.08 million shares of worth $8.85 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.