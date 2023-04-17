Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 17.54% Stock Price Incline

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $424.61M, closed the recent trade at $1.60 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 17.54% during that session. The AMRX stock price is -167.5% off its 52-week high price of $4.28 and 22.5% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) trade information

Sporting 17.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the AMRX stock price touched $1.60 or saw a fall of -1.27%. Year-to-date, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -19.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have changed 18.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -212.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -87.5% from the levels at last check today.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.53%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.00% and -36.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $529.47 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $573.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $497.63 million and $559.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.40% for the current quarter and 2.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -26.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -12.10%.

AMRX Dividends

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.91% with a share float percentage of 71.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fosun International Ltd with over 21.52 million shares worth more than $42.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Fosun International Ltd held 14.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.97 million and represent 8.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 3.99 million shares of worth $8.06 million while later fund manager owns 3.45 million shares of worth $6.96 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.