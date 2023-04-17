AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) has seen 24.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.66B, closed the last trade at $1.66 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 5.73% during that session. The APE stock price is -532.53% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 60.84% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.62 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Sporting 5.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the APE stock price touched $1.66 or saw a rise of 2.92%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have moved 17.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) have changed 16.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -171.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 69.88% from current levels.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.22% over the past 6 months.

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.51% with a share float percentage of 23.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $0.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC held 4.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Colorado Public Employees Retirement Assn (PERA), with the holding of over 66013.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93078.0 and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 11.05% shares in the company for having 1.03 million shares of worth $1.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $0.84 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 6.41% of company’s outstanding stock.