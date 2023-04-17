Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.60M, closed the recent trade at $1.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.36% during that session. The CYTO stock price is -1843.93% off its 52-week high price of $20.80 and -0.93% below the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Sporting -5.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the CYTO stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 58.85%. Year-to-date, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares have moved -77.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -48.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) have changed -25.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $286.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $286.10 while the price target rests at a high of $286.10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -26638.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26638.32% from the levels at last check today.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.56% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $59.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $59.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.61% with a share float percentage of 0.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 3847.0 shares worth more than $18657.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, UBS Group AG held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2495.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12100.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.