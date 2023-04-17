A Detailed Analysis Of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.00M, closed the recent trade at $2.13 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 9.79% during that session. The TALS stock price is -362.44% off its 52-week high price of $9.85 and 58.22% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 372.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) trade information

Sporting 9.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the TALS stock price touched $2.13 or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, Talaris Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 108.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) have changed 12.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.27% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -463.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.1% from the levels at last check today.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -11.25% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.50% for the industry.

TALS Dividends

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.39% with a share float percentage of 88.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Talaris Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 8.09 million shares worth more than $8.25 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 19.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 3.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.59 million and represent 8.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.74% shares in the company for having 1.56 million shares of worth $4.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $2.01 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.