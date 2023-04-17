28.91% Gain Drives NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 2.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.90M, closed the recent trade at $1.65 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 28.91% during that session. The NXTP stock price is -565.45% off its 52-week high price of $10.98 and 43.64% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30840.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 51.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

Sporting 28.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the NXTP stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 11.76%. Year-to-date, NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares have moved -27.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) have changed 55.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 10900.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1112.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1112.12% from the levels at last check today.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.56%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.17 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.90% over the past 5 years.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 20 and June 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.38% with a share float percentage of 7.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextPlay Technologies Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 37678.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62545.0 and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.14% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 27940.0 shares of worth $46380.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.