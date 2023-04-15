Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)’s traded shares were 2.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $70.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.27% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the XEL share is $77.66, that puts it down -10.72 from that peak though still a striking 18.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $56.89. The company’s market capitalization is $38.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.98 million shares over the past three months.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. XEL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.73.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) trade information

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) registered a -1.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.27% in intraday trading to $70.14 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.59%, and it has moved by 4.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.14%. The short interest in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is 6.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.50, which implies an increase of 3.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62.00 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, XEL is trading at a discount of -11.21% off the target high and 11.61% off the low.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xcel Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) shares have gone up 21.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.31% against 2.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.30% this quarter and then jump 8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.74 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.29 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.75 billion and $3.42 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.30% and then drop by -3.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.60%. While earnings are projected to return 7.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.40% per annum.

XEL Dividends

Xcel Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Xcel Energy Inc. is 2.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)’s Major holders

Xcel Energy Inc. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.61%, with the float percentage being 80.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,294 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 52.69 million shares (or 10.25% of all shares), a total value of $3.69 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.04 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.4 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $793.61 million.