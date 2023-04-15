Why Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s traded shares were 3.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.59% or -$1.43. The 52-week high for the REXR share is $84.68, that puts it down -57.75 from that peak though still a striking 9.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.74. The company’s market capitalization is $10.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. REXR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) trade information

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) registered a -2.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.59% in intraday trading to $53.68 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.05%, and it has moved by -7.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.67%. The short interest in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) is 3.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.22, which implies an increase of 23.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $81.00 respectively. As a result, REXR is trading at a discount of -50.89% off the target high and -21.09% off the low.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) shares have gone up 4.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.20% against -3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.80% this quarter and then jump 9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $184.02 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $191.61 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $140.75 million and $148.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.70% and then jump by 28.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.90%. While earnings are projected to return 15.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

REXR Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is 1.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s Major holders

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.12%, with the float percentage being 109.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 548 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 25.84 million shares (or 13.13% of all shares), a total value of $1.39 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 7.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $401.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.66 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $304.06 million.