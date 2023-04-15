What Should You Do With Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s traded shares were 3.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.51% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the SAND share is $9.06, that puts it down -49.75 from that peak though still a striking 25.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.66 million shares over the past three months.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) registered a -3.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.51% in intraday trading to $6.05 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.42%, and it has moved by 14.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.70%. The short interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is 6.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.90, which implies an increase of 23.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.95 and $9.23 respectively. As a result, SAND is trading at a discount of -52.56% off the target high and 1.65% off the low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares have gone up 24.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.36% against 18.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -60.00% this quarter and then drop -90.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.85%. While earnings are projected to return -78.80% in 2023.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. insiders own 1.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.71%, with the float percentage being 60.37%. Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 47.97 million shares (or 16.06% of all shares), a total value of $252.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.9 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 9.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $152.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 15.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.85 million, or about 3.63% of the stock, which is worth about $57.06 million.