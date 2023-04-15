TransUnion (NYSE: TRU): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s traded shares were 3.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.84% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the TRU share is $96.51, that puts it down -51.84 from that peak though still a striking 20.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.32. The company’s market capitalization is $12.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) trade information

TransUnion (TRU) registered a -0.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.84% in intraday trading to $63.56 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.45%, and it has moved by 3.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.74%. The short interest in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is 4.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.54 day(s) to cover.

TransUnion (TRU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TransUnion has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TransUnion (TRU) shares have gone up 12.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.49% against -1.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.40% this quarter and then drop -10.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $913.67 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $966.47 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $921.3 million and $948.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.80% and then jump by 1.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.40%. While earnings are projected to return -29.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.47% per annum.

TRU Dividends

TransUnion is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for TransUnion is 0.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s Major holders

TransUnion insiders own 0.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.68%, with the float percentage being 99.99%. T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 645 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 23.1 million shares (or 11.98% of all shares), a total value of $1.47 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.12 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TransUnion (TRU) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund owns about 9.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $598.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.73 million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $364.31 million.