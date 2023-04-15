Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING)

During the last session, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s traded shares were 3.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.81% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the ING share is $14.72, that puts it down -11.77 from that peak though still a striking 38.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.14. The company’s market capitalization is $46.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.58 million shares over the past three months.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ING has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

ING Groep N.V. (ING) registered a 2.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.81% in intraday trading to $13.17 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.95%, and it has moved by 13.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.06%. The short interest in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is 2.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.54, which implies an increase of 20.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.64 and $19.10 respectively. As a result, ING is trading at a discount of -45.03% off the target high and 4.02% off the low.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ING Groep N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ING Groep N.V. (ING) shares have gone up 54.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.14% against 6.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.30%. While earnings are projected to return -17.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.30% per annum.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ING Groep N.V. is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

ING Groep N.V. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.16%, with the float percentage being 4.16%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 374 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 53.47 million shares (or 1.48% of all shares), a total value of $650.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.53 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $91.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ING Groep N.V. (ING) shares are Avantis International Equity ETF and Wasatch Global Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Avantis International Equity ETF owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $3.31 million.