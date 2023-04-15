The PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) Stock Jumped 10.11% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s traded shares were 2.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.57% or $0.93. The 52-week high for the PHM share is $60.89, that puts it down -1.25 from that peak though still a striking 41.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.03. The company’s market capitalization is $13.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.75 million shares over the past three months.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. PHM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.81.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) trade information

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) registered a 1.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.57% in intraday trading to $60.14 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.98%, and it has moved by 10.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.84%. The short interest in PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is 7.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.92, which implies an increase of 10.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $83.00 respectively. As a result, PHM is trading at a discount of -38.01% off the target high and 10.21% off the low.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PulteGroup Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) shares have gone up 54.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -31.11% against -41.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.10% this quarter and then drop -34.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.28 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.26 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.19 billion and $3.93 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.70% and then drop by -17.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.60%. While earnings are projected to return 48.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.20% per annum.

PHM Dividends

PulteGroup Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PulteGroup Inc. is 0.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.06 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s Major holders

PulteGroup Inc. insiders own 0.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.69%, with the float percentage being 94.41%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 984 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 26.47 million shares (or 11.80% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.86 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $904.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Oakmark Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $258.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.65 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $212.03 million.