The Future Belongs To Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s traded shares were 3.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.67% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the REVB share is $67.90, that puts it down -5605.88 from that peak though still a striking 20.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $5.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 377.19K shares over the past three months.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) registered a 16.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.67% in intraday trading to $1.19 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.39%, and it has moved by -26.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.42%. The short interest in Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) is 95430.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Revelation Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) shares have gone down -85.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.55% against 9.80.

While earnings are projected to return -12.70% in 2023.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Revelation Biosciences Inc. insiders own 10.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.66%, with the float percentage being 0.74%. Axa S.a. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 55970.0 shares (or 1.24% of all shares), a total value of $0.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3109.0 shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $20685.0.