The $50.89 Value Of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s traded shares were 2.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.57% or -$1.34. The 52-week high for the WPM share is $52.76, that puts it down -3.67 from that peak though still a striking 43.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.62. The company’s market capitalization is $23.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.53 million shares over the past three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) trade information

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) registered a -2.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.57% in intraday trading to $50.89 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.66%, and it has moved by 15.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.54%. The short interest in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is 13.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.8 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) shares have gone up 58.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.46% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.10% this quarter and then drop -12.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $227.34 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $277.13 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $307.24 million and $302.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -26.00% and then drop by -8.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.50%. While earnings are projected to return -11.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

WPM Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.88%, with the float percentage being 70.18%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 873 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 30.97 million shares (or 6.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.79 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 4.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $812.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and American Balanced Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 18.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $708.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.79 million, or about 3.05% of the stock, which is worth about $539.11 million.