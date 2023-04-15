Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s traded shares were 4.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.27% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the STWD share is $24.29, that puts it down -42.05 from that peak though still a striking 6.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.07. The company’s market capitalization is $5.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.50 million shares over the past three months.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. STWD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.52.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) trade information

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) registered a -1.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.27% in intraday trading to $17.10 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.58%, and it has moved by -2.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.57%. The short interest in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is 29.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.64, which implies an increase of 24.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.50 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, STWD is trading at a discount of -63.74% off the target high and -14.04% off the low.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Starwood Property Trust Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) shares have gone down -9.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.40% against -7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.60% this quarter and then jump 2.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $512.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $528 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $293.99 million and $325.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 74.30% and then jump by 62.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.00%. While earnings are projected to return 80.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.99% per annum.

STWD Dividends

Starwood Property Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is 1.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s Major holders

Starwood Property Trust Inc. insiders own 5.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.65%, with the float percentage being 48.27%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 573 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 28.02 million shares (or 9.02% of all shares), a total value of $513.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.91 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $310.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $159.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.46 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $135.9 million.