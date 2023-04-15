Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK)

During the last session, LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s traded shares were 8.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. The 52-week high for the LGMK share is $2.05, that puts it down -1181.25 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $3.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.59 million shares over the past three months.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. LGMK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) trade information

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) registered a 0.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.32% in intraday trading to $0.16 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.46%, and it has moved by 13.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.87%. The short interest in LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) is 1.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 95.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, LGMK is trading at a discount of -2087.5% off the target high and -2087.5% off the low.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.30%. While earnings are projected to return 66.00% in 2023.

LGMK Dividends

LogicMark Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s Major holders

LogicMark Inc. insiders own 10.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.79%, with the float percentage being 7.59%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.99% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Group One Trading, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $45232.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $86391.0.