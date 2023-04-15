PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Rose 26.64% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $72.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.58% or $1.13. The 52-week high for the PCAR share is $76.71, that puts it down -5.49 from that peak though still a striking 31.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $49.93. The company’s market capitalization is $37.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.28 million shares over the past three months.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) trade information

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) registered a 1.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.58% in intraday trading to $72.72 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.18%, and it has moved by 2.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.07%. The short interest in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is 8.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PACCAR Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) shares have gone up 26.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.26% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.70% this quarter and then jump 26.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.69 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.78 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.11 billion and $6.79 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.00% and then jump by 14.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.20%. While earnings are projected to return 61.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.26% per annum.

PCAR Dividends

PACCAR Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PACCAR Inc is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s Major holders

PACCAR Inc insiders own 1.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.99%, with the float percentage being 71.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,178 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 38.42 million shares (or 7.35% of all shares), a total value of $2.53 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.72 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PACCAR Inc (PCAR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $520.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.88 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $439.78 million.