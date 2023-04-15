One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG)

During the last session, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s traded shares were 2.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $121.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.26% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the EOG share is $147.74, that puts it down -21.49 from that peak though still a striking 26.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $89.14. The company’s market capitalization is $72.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.01 million shares over the past three months.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. EOG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.61.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) registered a 0.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $121.61 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.88%, and it has moved by 19.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.32%. The short interest in EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is 7.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $145.25, which implies an increase of 16.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $115.00 and $171.00 respectively. As a result, EOG is trading at a discount of -40.61% off the target high and 5.44% off the low.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EOG Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) shares have gone up 0.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -14.53% against -17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.80% this quarter and then jump 2.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.6 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.88 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.98 billion and $7.41 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.60% and then drop by -20.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 82.00%. While earnings are projected to return 65.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.28% per annum.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for EOG Resources Inc. is 3.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

EOG Resources Inc. insiders own 0.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.47%, with the float percentage being 90.89%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,795 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 54.35 million shares (or 9.25% of all shares), a total value of $7.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.7 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.92 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.95 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.1 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $1.83 billion.