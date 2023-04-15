Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Drops -102.96% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s traded shares were 2.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $74.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.91% or -$1.45. The 52-week high for the OKTA share is $150.80, that puts it down -102.96 from that peak though still a striking 40.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.12. The company’s market capitalization is $11.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.50 million shares over the past three months.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) trade information

Okta Inc. (OKTA) registered a -1.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.91% in intraday trading to $74.30 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.08%, and it has moved by -10.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.17%. The short interest in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is 4.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.73 day(s) to cover.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Okta Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Okta Inc. (OKTA) shares have gone up 46.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2,000.00% against 17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 148.10% this quarter and then jump 270.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $510.51 million as predicted by 35 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 35 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $527.94 million by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $414.94 million and $451.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.00% and then jump by 16.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.30%. While earnings are projected to return 10.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

OKTA Dividends

Okta Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 31 and June 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s Major holders

Okta Inc. insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.99%, with the float percentage being 83.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 862 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 14.04 million shares (or 9.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.71 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $721.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Okta Inc. (OKTA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $335.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.47 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $258.04 million.