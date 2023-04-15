Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) Is Worth Evaluating At $12.22

During the last session, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s traded shares were 1.28 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.63% or $2.09. The 52-week high for the NRIX share is $19.91, that puts it down -62.93 from that peak though still a striking 38.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.52. The company’s market capitalization is $546.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 338.33K shares over the past three months.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. NRIX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.86.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) registered a 20.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.63% in intraday trading to $12.22 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.12%, and it has moved by 30.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.19%. The short interest in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) is 4.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.38, which implies an increase of 58.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, NRIX is trading at a discount of -333.72% off the target high and 9.98% off the low.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nurix Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) shares have gone up 11.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.50% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.90% this quarter and then drop -1.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.95 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.44 million by the end of Aug 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.43 million and $12.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.20% and then drop by -5.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -35.80% in 2023.

NRIX Dividends

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 05 and July 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s Major holders

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 3.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.35%, with the float percentage being 98.79%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.14 million shares (or 8.73% of all shares), a total value of $45.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.88 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 8.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $42.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 1.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.94 million, or about 4.09% of the stock, which is worth about $25.22 million.